Detroit Lions Injury Report: 7 Players Ruled OUT for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

We are just two days away from the Detroit Lions taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of first-place teams in the NFC. Heading into the 2023 season, the Lions were almost 100% healthy but that changed quickly as the season progressed. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and as you are about to see, multiple players have already been ruled OUT.

Full Injury Report

Here is the Lions' full injury report for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brian Branch DB ankle NP NP NP out Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring NP NP NP out Jonah Jackson G ankle NP NP NP out Zonovan Knight RB shoulder NP NP NP out James Mitchell TE hamstring NP NP NP out Emmanuel Moseley CB knee NP NP NP out Josh Paschal DL knee not listed not listed LP out Khalil Dorsey CB illness FP FP FP questionable Sam LaPorta TE calf not listed NP LP questionable Teddy Bridgewater QB not injury related – personal not listed not listed NP Taylor Decker T ankle LP FP FP Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player FP NP FP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR abdomen LP FP FP

Why it Matters

Obviously, the Lions would love to have all of their players available for each and every game that they play. But, as we know, this is the NFL, and injuries are bound to happen. Thankfully, Lions GM Brad Holmes has put together a roster that is able to absorb multiple injuries, while still winning football games. The “Next Man Up” mentality is a real thing in Detroit, and that is exactly the approach the Lions will continue to take as they deal with injuries.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: On To Tampa Bay

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the NFL, and the Lions are no exception. While the team would prefer to have all players available, their ability to adapt and maintain a competitive edge underlines their determination and teamwork. The “Next Man Up” mindset is a testament to their resilience in the face of adversity.