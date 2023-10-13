Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 7 Players Ruled OUT for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

We are just two days away from the Detroit Lions taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of first-place teams in the NFC. Heading into the 2023 season, the Lions were almost 100% healthy but that changed quickly as the season progressed. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and as you are about to see, multiple players have already been ruled OUT.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Full Injury Report

Here is the Lions' full injury report for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian BranchDBankleNPNPNPout
Jahmyr GibbsRBhamstringNPNPNPout
Jonah JacksonGankleNPNPNPout
Zonovan KnightRBshoulderNPNPNPout
James MitchellTEhamstringNPNPNPout
Emmanuel MoseleyCBkneeNPNPNPout
Josh PaschalDLkneenot listednot listedLPout
Khalil DorseyCBillnessFPFPFPquestionable
Sam LaPortaTEcalfnot listedNPLPquestionable
Teddy BridgewaterQBnot injury related – personalnot listednot listedNP
Taylor DeckerTankleLPFPFP
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerFPNPFP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRabdomenLPFPFP

Why it Matters

Obviously, the Lions would love to have all of their players available for each and every game that they play. But, as we know, this is the NFL, and injuries are bound to happen. Thankfully, Lions GM Brad Holmes has put together a roster that is able to absorb multiple injuries, while still winning football games. The “Next Man Up” mentality is a real thing in Detroit, and that is exactly the approach the Lions will continue to take as they deal with injuries.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions Facing Multiple Player Absences: The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first-place status in the NFC on the line. However, an increasingly battered roster has led to multiple players being ruled out for the upcoming game.
  2. Injury Report Released: The Lions recently unveiled their comprehensive injury report for the upcoming clash with the Bucs, highlighting the extent of the team's injury concerns. This season has seen the Lions' health diminish as various players have succumbed to injuries.
  3. Resilience and the “Next Man Up” Mentality: Despite the growing injury list, the Lions are showing resilience and an unwavering “Next Man Up” mentality. General Manager Brad Holmes has constructed a roster capable of handling multiple injuries and still achieving victories, reflecting the team's commitment to overcoming obstacles.
Bottom Line: On To Tampa Bay

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the NFL, and the Lions are no exception. While the team would prefer to have all players available, their ability to adapt and maintain a competitive edge underlines their determination and teamwork. The “Next Man Up” mindset is a testament to their resilience in the face of adversity.

