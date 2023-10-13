Detroit Lions Injury Report: 7 Players Ruled OUT for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers
We are just two days away from the Detroit Lions taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of first-place teams in the NFC. Heading into the 2023 season, the Lions were almost 100% healthy but that changed quickly as the season progressed. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and as you are about to see, multiple players have already been ruled OUT.
Full Injury Report
Here is the Lions' full injury report for Sunday's game against the Bucs.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brian Branch
|DB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|knee
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|out
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|illness
|FP
|FP
|FP
|questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|calf
|not listed
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|not injury related – personal
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/resting player
|FP
|NP
|FP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|abdomen
|LP
|FP
|FP
Why it Matters
Obviously, the Lions would love to have all of their players available for each and every game that they play. But, as we know, this is the NFL, and injuries are bound to happen. Thankfully, Lions GM Brad Holmes has put together a roster that is able to absorb multiple injuries, while still winning football games. The “Next Man Up” mentality is a real thing in Detroit, and that is exactly the approach the Lions will continue to take as they deal with injuries.
Bottom Line: On To Tampa Bay
Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the NFL, and the Lions are no exception. While the team would prefer to have all players available, their ability to adapt and maintain a competitive edge underlines their determination and teamwork. The “Next Man Up” mindset is a testament to their resilience in the face of adversity.