Detroit Lions select Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with No. 61 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

THe Detroit Lions just made their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Steals Show During Introductory Presser [Video]

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold is a freaking gem!

Former Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Hired By Brooklyn Nets

Juwan Howard Hired By Brooklyn Nets after a tough couple of seasons at Michigan.
Jeff Bilbrey

Royals vs Tigers Showdown, April 27, 2024: Viewing Guide, Betting Odds, and Predictions

Tigers Notes

Royals vs Tigers Saturday Night

As the Detroit Tigers (14-12) gear up to face the Kansas City Royals (17-10) on Saturday at Comerica Park, Detroit fans are acutely aware of the team’s recent batting struggles. Following a Friday night game where the Tigers’ offensive drought persisted, leading to an 8-0 shutout loss to the Royals, their lineup will need to rediscover its previous form to bounce back. With standout pitching aiding their cause, the Tigers have been adept at wrestling victories from the jaws of defeat, notably during pivotal late-game scenarios. However, tonight’s game will demand a potent combination of defensive resilience and batting prowess, especially against a Royals team coming off a high-scoring ninth.

Royals vs Tigers

How to Watch Royals vs Tigers:

Tonight’s clash at Comerica Park between the Tigers and the Royals is set to be a gripping contest you won’t want to miss. Fans can catch the action via Bally Sports Detroit for local coverage or tune in on ESPN+ for streaming. Radio listeners can follow live updates on 97.1 The Ticket.

Game Info:
Detroit Tigers (14-12) vs Kansas City Royals (17-10)
Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6:10 pm (Comerica Park)
Starting Pitchers: Casey Mize (1-0) (2.95) vs Brady Singer (2-1) (2.76)

Royals vs Tigers Odds:

The betting line indicates a tight matchup, with the Detroit Tigers listed at -107 against the Royals at -103. An over/under of 7.5 suggests a moderate-scoring game.

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions:

Casey Mize

Casey Mize’s consistent improvement on the mound has been a cornerstone for the Tigers’ push in the AL Central. With a steady ERA and the ability to deliver quality starts, Mize is expected to anchor a more stable defense than in the ninth inning of the previous game. After an exceptional start to the season, Brady Singer faces a Tigers squad eager to redeem themselves offensively. Our projection leans in favor of the Tigers, provided they reignite their batting chemistry. Look for Detroit to tighten up late in the game and eke out a win, aiming for a -107 victory on home soil.

More:

In a season marked by ups and downs, the Tigers rank first in the league for opponent batting average at .212, showcasing their robust defense. They also hold second for triples this season, with a total of seven. On the flip side, the Royals command the top spot in the league for fewest runs allowed (80) and hold a formidable second in strikeouts (185). Salvador Perez, with seven home runs this season, is tied for fifth in the league, embodying a significant threat to the Tigers’ chances. As for Detroit, they’ll look to capitalize on Spencer Torkelson’s power bat, hoping for lights-out performances from him along with the rest of the lineup.

Keep an eye on the Tigers’ game plan, which aims to remedy Friday night’s shortcomings. Watch out for Casey Mize, who is showing signs of emerging as a solid pillar in Detroit’s rotation. With both teams demonstrating strength in key areas, tonight’s contest promises to shape the narrative for the hotly contested AL Central standings.

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions unveil new jersey numbers for 2024

Detroit Lions unveil new jersey numbers for the upcoming season.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Why The Detroit Lions Will Miss Out On Perfect Fit In 2024 NFL Draft

Find out why the Detroit Lions Will Miss Out on who we believe is the perfect fit.
NFL News Reports

AJ Brown Lands MASSIVE Contract Extension With Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown Lands MASSIVE Contract that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver.
Lions Notes

Fan Drops EPIC Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Here is a Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video to get you FIRED UP!
Lions Analysis and Opinion

3 Offensive Linemen the Detroit Lions Could Select at No. 29

Here are a few Offensive Linemen the Detroit Lions Could Select when they are on the clock at No. 29.
