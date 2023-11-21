Detroit Lions Injury Report: The Latest Thanksgiving Day report includes 4 players.

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Latest Thanksgiving Day report includes 4 players

Just two days after their dramatic comeback victory over the Chicago Bears, overturning a 26-14 deficit in the fourth quarter, the Detroit Lions have issued their second injury report in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their second Week 12 injury report, and as you can see below, there are no changes from yesterday.

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*WednesdayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGwristNPNP
Isaiah BuggsDTillnessFPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuShandFPFP
Frank RagnowCtoeFPFP

Why it Matters

After their remarkable turnaround victory against the Bears at Ford Field on Sunday, the Lions have improved to an 8-2 record for the season. This impressive performance not only solidifies their dominant position in the NFC North but also positions them as the current No. 2 seed in the NFC. In light of this, the Lions are hoping that starting left guard Jonah Jackson can return for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers.

Bottom Line: Bring on the Packers!

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Green Bay Packers, attention turns to optimizing their team strength. The availability of Jonah Jackson, pivotal in his role as left guard, is of significant concern for the Lions' offensive strategy. Their remarkable season performance has raised the bar for upcoming games. The health and preparedness of essential players like Jackson are crucial for sustaining their robust standing and advancing their successful campaign this season.

