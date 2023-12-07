Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Dec. 7

This upcoming Sunday, the Detroit Lions, boasting an impressive 9-3 record, are gearing up for another road game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Securing a win in this crucial matchup could propel them toward clinching the NFC North title, an accomplishment that has eluded the Lions since 1993. Ahead of Week 14, the team has published its injury report for Thursday, Dec. 7.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Detroit Lions' latest injury report for the week is out, and as you can see below, it is exactly the same as it was yesterday as Frank Ragnow missed practice and Malcolm Rodriguez was limited.