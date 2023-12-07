Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Dec. 7

The Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Dec. 7 has been released.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Dec. 7

This upcoming Sunday, the Detroit Lions, boasting an impressive 9-3 record, are gearing up for another road game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Securing a win in this crucial matchup could propel them toward clinching the NFC North title, an accomplishment that has eluded the Lions since 1993. Ahead of Week 14, the team has published its injury report for Thursday, Dec. 7.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Detroit Lions' latest injury report for the week is out, and as you can see below, it is exactly the same as it was yesterday as Frank Ragnow missed practice and Malcolm Rodriguez was limited.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Frank RagnowCknee/back/toeNPNP
Malcolm RodriguezLBankleLPLP
Alex AnzaloneLBhandFPFP
Hendon HookerQBkneeFPFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?