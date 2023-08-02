Detroit Lions Injury Update: Penei Sewell, Sam LaPorta

On Wednesday morning, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he revealed good news for the Detroit Lions as Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell has received the all-clear after suffering from brain injury symptoms. In addition, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who left Monday's practice after suffering an ankle injury, has also been given the green light to resume practicing.

Sewell reported concussion-like symptoms following the Lions' first padded practice of summer, spending the next four days in the NFL's concussion protocol. Now entering his third NFL season, Sewell is widely recognized as one of the top right tackles in the league. The Lions are eager for LaPorta to return to practice following an ankle injury. Despite his novice status, LaPorta has made a strong impression since the Lions started practicing.

Bottom Line: Key Recoveries for the Season Ahead

The recovery of Sewell and LaPorta comes at a crucial time for the Detroit Lions. As key players in their positions, their return to practice represents a significant boost for the team. Sewell, in particular, with his established reputation as a top right tackle in the league, will be instrumental in strengthening the team's offensive line. On the other hand, LaPorta's recovery offers the Lions an exciting prospect for the upcoming season given his promising performance during practice. If fact, I am predicting that LaPorta shatters some Lions' rookie records this coming season.