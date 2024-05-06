Epic Tom Brady Roast Night: Highlights and Shockers from The Greatest Roast of All Time

The Tom Brady Roast Was PERFECTION!

The Kia Forum in Los Angeles hosted an unforgettable event on Sunday, as NFL legend Tom Brady faced a barrage of jests during “The Greatest Roast of All Time.” The evening was filled with laughter, some tension, and memorable moments from a stellar lineup of celebrities and sports figures.

Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser Steal the Show

Comedian Kevin Hart and comedian Nikki Glaser were in fine form, taking the opportunity to poke fun at Brady with sharp wit. Their jokes centered around the decline of Brady’s high-profile marriage to Gisele Bundchen, sparing no details and drawing raucous laughter from the audience.

Kevin Hart demolished Tom Brady for his divorce 😭



pic.twitter.com/kWMC4fBaUI

Nikki Glaser with the best joke at the Tom Brady roast so far 🔥😂pic.twitter.com/PeKX7BamEw

Drew Bledsoe Cooks Tom Brady

Take a look as Drew Bledsoe, who was the Patriots starting quarterback before he got injured and Tom Brady stole his job, roasts the GOAT.

Bill Belichick Shows a Lighter Side

Unexpectedly, Bill Belichick, Brady’s longtime coach, proved he could also deliver punches, displaying a rarely seen humorous side. His jabs were met with surprise and delight, hinting at a fun post-coaching persona that fans can look forward to.

Bill Belichick wow 😂



"It's an honor to be at the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix tonight. It's not to be confused with the 10-part Bill Belichick roast during the Apple TV documentary."pic.twitter.com/hcfFS7Gf4n

Bill Belichick just ROCKED Rob Gronkowski 🤣pic.twitter.com/fX66ZK0J1Z

Rob Gronkowski Spikes Shot Glass

After roasting Brady, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spiked his shot glass.

Gronk just SPIKED his shot glass 🤯pic.twitter.com/Du6q2Cj9z3

Tense Moment with Jeff Ross

A more intense moment of the night came when comedian Jeff Ross made a controversial joke involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s legal troubles, which visibly unsettled Brady. Despite the tension, Brady managed to keep his composure, although it was clear some lines were nearly crossed.

Tom Brady was not happy about Jeff Ross massage joke about him and Robert Kraft 💀



pic.twitter.com/8IJZ4IoloS

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Star-Studded Roast: Tom Brady was the subject of “The Greatest Roast of All Time” at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with celebrities like Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser delivering some of the night’s most memorable jokes. Bill Belichick’s Humor: Surprisingly, Bill Belichick displayed his sense of humor, taking the stage to roast Brady, which highlighted a lesser-known side of the stoic coach. Tense Moments and Self-Deprecation: The roast had its tense moments, especially with Jeff Ross’s controversial jokes, but Brady managed to win the crowd with his humor, admitting to past controversies including “Deflategate.”

Brady’s Humorous Admission

In a self-deprecating turn, Brady himself won over the crowd by humorously admitting to some of his past controversies, including the infamous “Deflategate.” His willingness to poke fun at himself was a highlight of the evening, showing his capacity to take as well as he gives.

Tom Brady just confessed to Deflategate 😬pic.twitter.com/n5qGmUoT46

The event was a whirlwind of emotions and comedy, proving that even legends can face the music, or in this case, the roast. It was a night that reminded everyone why Tom Brady remains not just a sports icon but a cultural phenomenon.