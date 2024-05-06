fb
Detroit Lions rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story about promise to teacher

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story about letter to his fourth-grade teacher.

Kerby Joseph Surprises Lions Fan Who Trolled Packers In Viral Draft Moment

Kerby Joseph Surprises Lions Fan Who Went Viral At the 2024 NFL Draft

Spencer Torkelson Says Season-Long Slump Boils Down To One Thing

Spencer Torkelson continues to work hard to break his slump.
W.G. Brady

Epic Tom Brady Roast Night: Highlights and Shockers from The Greatest Roast of All Time

NFL Notes

The Tom Brady Roast Was PERFECTION!

The Kia Forum in Los Angeles hosted an unforgettable event on Sunday, as NFL legend Tom Brady faced a barrage of jests during “The Greatest Roast of All Time.” The evening was filled with laughter, some tension, and memorable moments from a stellar lineup of celebrities and sports figures.

Tom Brady Roast

Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser Steal the Show

Comedian Kevin Hart and comedian Nikki Glaser were in fine form, taking the opportunity to poke fun at Brady with sharp wit. Their jokes centered around the decline of Brady’s high-profile marriage to Gisele Bundchen, sparing no details and drawing raucous laughter from the audience.

Drew Bledsoe Cooks Tom Brady

Take a look as Drew Bledsoe, who was the Patriots starting quarterback before he got injured and Tom Brady stole his job, roasts the GOAT.

Bill Belichick Shows a Lighter Side

Unexpectedly, Bill Belichick, Brady’s longtime coach, proved he could also deliver punches, displaying a rarely seen humorous side. His jabs were met with surprise and delight, hinting at a fun post-coaching persona that fans can look forward to.

Rob Gronkowski Spikes Shot Glass

After roasting Brady, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spiked his shot glass.

Tense Moment with Jeff Ross

A more intense moment of the night came when comedian Jeff Ross made a controversial joke involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s legal troubles, which visibly unsettled Brady. Despite the tension, Brady managed to keep his composure, although it was clear some lines were nearly crossed.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Star-Studded Roast: Tom Brady was the subject of “The Greatest Roast of All Time” at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with celebrities like Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser delivering some of the night’s most memorable jokes.
  2. Bill Belichick’s Humor: Surprisingly, Bill Belichick displayed his sense of humor, taking the stage to roast Brady, which highlighted a lesser-known side of the stoic coach.
  3. Tense Moments and Self-Deprecation: The roast had its tense moments, especially with Jeff Ross’s controversial jokes, but Brady managed to win the crowd with his humor, admitting to past controversies including “Deflategate.”

Brady’s Humorous Admission

In a self-deprecating turn, Brady himself won over the crowd by humorously admitting to some of his past controversies, including the infamous “Deflategate.” His willingness to poke fun at himself was a highlight of the evening, showing his capacity to take as well as he gives.

The event was a whirlwind of emotions and comedy, proving that even legends can face the music, or in this case, the roast. It was a night that reminded everyone why Tom Brady remains not just a sports icon but a cultural phenomenon.

Tigers Notes

Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, May 1, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Watch the Detroit Tigers vs Cardinals face-off at Comerica Park on May 1st, 2024. A close contest with potential for momentum shifts.
Red Wings Notes

David Perron’s Future with Red Wings Hangs in Balance as Contract Talks Loom

David Perron reflects on his journey with the Red Wings. Will he wear the Winged Wheel next season?
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions land Nick Saban’s favorite player in back-to-back drafts

Detroit Lions land Nick Saban's favorite player for the second year in a row.
Lions News Reports

Penei Sewell Has New Goal Post-Mega Contract With Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell Has New Goal after signing a record deal with the Lions.
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Finds New Home

Will Harris Finds New Home
