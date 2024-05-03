Tigers vs Yankees, May 3, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Tigers vs Yankees May 3, 2024. As the Detroit Tigers head into Yankee Stadium for a clash with the New York Yankees, their recent victory over the St. Louis Cardinals has set the tone for what promises to be a titanic battle. With an impressive 18-13 record, the Tigers’ current momentum demonstrates their capability to snag wins, even against formidable opponents.

The Yankees, with a 20-13 record, aim to bounce back after losing three of their last four games. This May 3rd matchup is a crucial test of resilience for both teams.

How to Watch Tigers vs Yankees

Catch all the action live on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 7:05 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on the YES network, and streaming is available on ESPN+, FuboTV, MLB.TV and Bally Sports+ App. For radio listeners, 97.1 The Ticket.

Detroit Tigers (18-13) vs New York Yankees (20-13)

When: Friday, May 3, 2024

Where: The Bronx (New York, NY)

Channel: YES network, ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), MLB.TV, Bally Sports App

Listen: 97.1 The Ticket

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Tigers vs Yankees Betting Odds

The visiting Tigers step into this game as the underdogs with a money line of +156, while the home team Yankees sit at -185. The over/under for the game is set at a tight 7.5 runs, hinting at an anticipated pitcher’s duel between Detroit’s Reese Olson and New York’s Marcus Stroman. For the latest and most up-to-date odds, Odds found at PickDawgz.

Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees Predictions

Olson, although looking for his first win of the season (0-4), carries an impressive 3.18 ERA, suggesting his record might not be indicative of his performances. On the opposite side, Stroman’s consistent outings could be key for the Yankees. The Tigers’ offense, which averages 4.09 runs, faces a Yankees pitching staff giving up just 3.45 runs per game.

Tied for first in triples this season and holding a robust 3.13 ERA, the Tigers seem poised to keep it close. The under on a 7.5 run total appears to be the smart play, considering both pitchers’ potential and the recent offensive struggles from both teams.

More

Keep an eye out on the mounting player milestones as well. For instance, Juan Soto of the Yankees, 2nd in On Base Percentage this season, has been consistently hitting, and the Tigers’ Riley Greene has been crossing home plate effectively. These individual performances are not just statistics; they are pivotal contributions that could tip the scales in this evenly poised matchup.

Circle May 3, 2024, on your calendars for a showdown worth watching. This Tigers vs Yankees is a game that’s more than just early-season baseball—it’s a battle for dominance. Skill meets strategy as both teams aim to claim victory and climb the standings.