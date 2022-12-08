Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams comments on not playing much in debut

This past Saturday, news broke that Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams was being activated for the first time this season and that he was going to make his NFL debut at Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the news breaking, Lions fans and media members were extremely excited about watching Williams for the first time. Unfortunately, the prized rookie only played a handful of snaps, and he only was targeted once by Jared Goff. That pass went incomplete. On Thursday, Williams commented on not playing much in his debut.

What did Jameson Williams say about his debut with the Detroit Lions?

Following Wednesday’s practice, Williams spoke to reporters about his NFL debut with the Lions, and he said it was “pretty emotional.”

“As bad as I wanted to do more, I feel like it wasn’t about that,” he said. “It was more of getting my feet under me and making sure everything was good.”

#Lions rookie Jameson Williams described his 1st NFL game as "pretty emotional." Now, he's ready to go forward. "As bad as I wanted to do more, I feel like it wasn't about that," he said. "It was more of getting my feet under me and making sure everything was good." pic.twitter.com/bFd8j4N4Nt — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 8, 2022

Williams will get his next chance this coming Sunday when the Lions host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Head coach Dan Campbell has already said that the plan is to get him more involved moving forward.

Folks, call your shot. When will Jameson Williams catch his first touchdown pass in the NFL? Will it be this coming Sunday against the Vikings?