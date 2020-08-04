41.2 F
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater "definitely" thinks he can win free beer for Detroit

By Michael Whitaker
There hasn’t been very much good news for sports fans in 2020, and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater wants to do something about it.

Last month, Prater and Denver Broncos punter Brandon McManus collaborated with Bud Light to win their respective city free beer if they were to nail a record breaking field goal. And Prater thinks he’s the man for the job, despite entering his 15th year in the NFL.

“I definitely think I could,” he said in a Zoom call with reporters. “I feel really good this year going into it. I feel like I’m in better shape. I feel better, my leg feels really fresh right now.

He’s 58 of his past 59 field goals, and has a success rate of 76.8% on 50 yard attempts or longer.

“It’s like anything else, as a kicker there’s probably a dozen guys in the league that can make a 65-yarder. It’s just getting the opportunity in an actual game and then coming through on that kick.”

Prater already holds the record for longest field goal kicked in the NFL, and also holds the Lions team record for doing so. So what’s one more? It’s definitely possible despite getting up there in age for an NFL player – it’s about the opportunity presented.

“It’s like anything else, as a kicker there’s probably a dozen guys in the league that can make a 65-yarder. It’s just getting the opportunity in an actual game and then coming through on that kick.”

“It really comes down to just making (every kick) you get the opportunity to make,” Prater said, “and hopefully we get a longer one that Denver does this year.”

We’re certainly hoping that we’ll be raising a cold one later in 2020 for free thanks to Prater!

– – Quotes via Carlos Monarrez of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

