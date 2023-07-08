Should the Detroit Lions make a Cooper Kupp type of trade to solidify their receiving corp heading into the 2023 season? Well, that is exactly what Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently suggested in an article titled, “Firework NFL Trade Ideas That Would Transform the League in 2023.”

Detroit Lions land Cooper Kupp in ‘Fireworks' trade proposal

Here is a summary of what Ballentine says about the Lions making a trade for Kupp:

Rams Receive: 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick (via Vikings), 2025 third-round pick

Lions Receive: WR Cooper Kupp

Power void in the NFC, with the Eagles and 49ers favored for the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys are not far behind, but uncertain pecking order after that.

The Lions can strengthen their case by acquiring a superstar from the Rams.

The Lions had a strong offense with a good offensive line, a resurgent season from Goff, and St. Brown's performance.

Pairing St. Brown with Kupp would create a formidable receiving corps.

Kupp played mostly in the slot, but smart play-calling can maximize their talents.

The Lions need to give Goff an elite supporting cast for playoff success.

Jameson Williams' suspension complicates matters.

Offering additional draft capital to the Rams benefits both franchises' goals.

Bottom Line: The Lions WRs lack firepower outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown

There is no question about it (at least in my mind) that Amon-Ra St. Brown is a top 10-15 wide receiver in the NFL, but other than him, the Lions are not very deep at the wide receiver position, especially with Jameson Williams being suspended for six games. I think that the proposed trade is one you make if you truly feel you are one player away from WINNING a Super Bowl, and I don't feel like the Lions are quite in that position…yet. What do you think?