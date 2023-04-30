The 2023 NFL Draft is a wrap, and our Detroit Lions walked away with a solid haul of eight players, including RB Jahymer Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, and TE Sam LaPorta. With that being said, we can now take a break from the NFL Draft and all of the mock drafts that go along with it, right? WRONG. Folks have already started to release their “Way-Too-Early” 2024 NFL Mock Drafts, and we have you covered.

Detroit Lions land DL help in Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Pro Football Focus has released their first 2024 NFL Mock Draft and they have the Lions picking No. 25 overall and selecting DL Maason Smith out of LSU.

25. LIONS: DI MAASON SMITH, LSU

Smith played all of eight snaps last season before tearing his ACL. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he played mostly along the edge for LSU in his freshman year, showing how incredible of an athlete he is. In 2021, he had four sacks on 198 pass-rushing snaps.

Bottom Line: Don't shoot the messenger!

We get it. It is way too early to be talking about the 2024 NFL Draft for some, but we have an unhealthy obsession with the NFL Draft, and we know some of you feel the same way. So, with that being said, join us as we have officially embarked on our journey that will end with the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit!