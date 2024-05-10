Detroit Lions Rookies Assigned Jersey Numbers for 2024

The Detroit Lions Rookies Now Know Their Jersey Numbers

The Detroit Lions have officially assigned jersey numbers to their 2024 rookie class. The announcement came just in time for the upcoming three-day minicamp dedicated to first-year players. Fans looking to sport their favorite new Lions jersey should keep in mind that these numbers are preliminary. Rookies often switch to different numbers after training camp as more become available.

Terrion Arnold Takes a Novel Number

Among the noteworthy assignments is that cornerback Terrion Arnold, the Lions’ first-round pick, has been assigned No. 0. This makes him the second player in team history (and the first rookie) to wear the number since the NFL allowed it last year, following wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. who donned it last season.

Other Rookie Assignments

The Lions have also assigned numbers to other key draft picks, setting the stage for their inaugural season appearances:

Ennis Rakestraw, the promising cornerback, will sport No. 15.

Sione Vaki, tapped to energize the running back position (and special teams), has been given No. 33.

Giovanni Manu, the offensive tackle with considerable upside, will wear No. 59.

Christian Mahogany, positioned to strengthen the guard spot, takes No. 73.

, positioned to strengthen the guard spot, takes No. 73. Mekhi Wingo, a new addition to the defensive line, has been assigned No. 94.

Numbers are in 👀 pic.twitter.com/rB5AVXXCZd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 10, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Initial Assignments: These jersey numbers are the rookies’ first official numbers but may change post-training camp. Notable Number: Terrion Arnold’s assignment to No. 0 is a highlight, continuing the novelty of this number choice from last season. Full Rookie List: The jersey numbers for all significant draft picks have been released, helping fans identify new players during minicamp and preseason.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions prepare to integrate their newest members at the upcoming rookie minicamp, the assignment of jersey numbers adds an exciting layer for fans and players alike. While these numbers might change, they offer a first glimpse at the identity each rookie will carry as they begin their NFL careers. Fans should keep an eye on these young talents and their numbers, especially as they evolve throughout their inaugural season.