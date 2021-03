Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have lost OL Oday Aboushi to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Garafolo is reporting that Aboushi is signing a 1-year, $1.75 million deal to head out west.

This comes as a bit of a surprise to me as he played pretty well for the Lions in 2020 and I really thought he would stick around.

Accounting error by source. It’s $1.75m for Aboushi. Source has been appropriately scolded, I promise. https://t.co/pbNPVm8Udg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2021