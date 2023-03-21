Detroit Lions make 2 trades in recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Believe it or not, but we are now less than a month and a half away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Detroit Lions roster looks much different than it did just a week ago. Not only have the Lions put a lot of resources into adding to their secondary, but they also added RB David Montgomery to replace Jamaal Williams, who left for the New Orleans Saints. The 33rd Team's Scouting Department recently released their latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and they have the Lions trading down twice in the opening round.

Trade #1 – Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick to Falcons

*PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS

Atlanta receives: 1-6

1-6 Detroit receives: 1-8, 3-75

Lions select CB Christian Gonzalez with No. 8 pick.

The Lions added a corner in free agency — Cameron Sutton — but Christian Gonzalez is too good to pass up and puts this position to rest for the future in Detroit. Adding the draft’s expected CB1 to a secondary including Sutton, former first-round pick Jeff Okudah and the newly signed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson should make Detroit’s secondary more than competitive.

Trade #2 – Detroit Lions trade No. 18 pick to Chargers

*PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS

Los Angeles receives: 1-18

1-18 Detroit receives: 1-21, 3-85

Lions select WR Jalin Hyatt with No. 21 pick.

Jalin Hyatt is an explosive wide receiver who would be a terrific complement to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Los Angeles. Hyatt’s ability to stretch the field would give the Chargers’ offense a new dimension. Some might’ve expected Hyatt to run a faster 40-yard dash time than 4.40 at the NFL Combine last month, but his speed on film is undeniable.

Bottom Line: Lions will have some important decisions to make in 2023 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Detroit Lions have made some significant changes to their roster, adding to their secondary and replacing Jamaal Williams with RB David Montgomery. The 33rd Team's Scouting Department's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft has the Lions trading down twice in the opening round, acquiring additional picks in the process. With the projected trades, the Lions select CB Christian Gonzalez and WR Jalin Hyatt, addressing their secondary and wide receiver positions. These moves should help solidify the Lions' defense and add explosiveness to their offense, making them a more competitive team in the upcoming season.