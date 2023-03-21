C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Detroit Lions have better roster than Eagles

The Detroit Lions have signed DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to improve their revamped, young secondary. In 2022, Gardner-Johnson emerged as one of the best safeties in the NFL, tying for the league lead with six interceptions. The Lions have also brought in projected starting cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency and, of course, they are bringing back safeties Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker. Gardner-Johnson's leadership role and talent are vital to the Lions' success in the upcoming season. He also just so happens to believe the Lions have a better roster than the Philadelphia Eagles, who just went to the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson spoke to reporters on Monday and be said the Lions current roster is “a little bit better” than the Eagles team that went to the Super Bowl this past season.

And he said he sees similarities between this Lions team and the Eagles one that went to the Super Bowl, but that Detroit has “a little bit better” talent than what he played with in Philadelphia last year.

“But that’s just on me, from the outside looking in,” Gardner-Johnson said. “But this team has talent. This team, we can win the division, like possibly win the division. Everybody should feel that way, but when I look at a team coming from where I came from, the teams I played on, won multiple divisions, been in playoff games, been to the Super Bowl, this team has what it takes to be a divisional (champ), get there, win the division, get to the playoffs. But it’s got to start with what’s your identity, who are you, and I think that’s going to start when we get back with each other on the mandatory date, to kick in.”

The Bottom Line – Detroit Lions fans have reason to be excited about Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson brings experience, talent, and leadership to the Lions' young secondary, which has been revamped with projected starting cornerbacks in free agency. Gardner-Johnson's prediction that the Lions' roster is “a little bit better” than the Eagles' Super Bowl team shows his confidence and determination to win. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how Gardner-Johnson helps to improve the Lions' defense in the upcoming season.