Detroit Lions make decision on Frank Ragnow's availability vs. Bears

The status of Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is not good as the team gears up for a crucial clash against the Chicago Bears. Ragnow's absence from practice due to multiple injuries has cast doubt on his availability for Sunday's game, a fact that head coach Dan Campbell seemed to confirm during his Friday media briefing.

Ragnow's Status

Addressing reporters, Campbell expressed reservations about Ragnow's participation in the impending showdown. While acknowledging signs of improvement in Ragnow's condition, Campbell's statement hinted at the unlikelihood of Ragnow taking the field against the Chicago Bears.

“I don't see him going,” mentioned Campbell. “But he is improving, he's getting better.”

Impact on the Lions' Aspirations

The absence of Ragnow, a linchpin in the Lions‘ offensive line, poses a significant challenge for the team as they navigate a pivotal phase of their season. Despite an impressive 9-3 record, a victory against the Chicago Bears is crucial not only for securing their first divisional win since 1993 but also for maintaining pace with or gaining ground on NFC frontrunners like the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, holding the conference's top two seeds.

Roster Adaptability Tested

Ragnow's potential absence emphasizes the need for depth and adaptability within the Lions‘ roster, particularly in the face of a divisional opponent like the Chicago Bears. The team's resilience and ability to overcome setbacks become pivotal as they strive to navigate challenges and secure vital victories in pursuit of their postseason aspirations.

