Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow nominated for prestigious award

The Detroit Lions have announced Frank Ragnow as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, a recognition that celebrates NFL players who excel both on the field and through their significant community contributions. This prestigious honor underscores the profound impact players like Ragnow have beyond the game, illuminating their passion and dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Well-Deserved Honor for Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow's nomination is not just an acknowledgment of his on-field prowess as one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen but also a testament to his exceptional work with the Rags Remembered Foundation. Founded in memory of his father, Jon ‘Rags' Ragnow, the foundation is dedicated to helping grieving families, particularly children, find solace and healing in the outdoors, much like Ragnow did. His initiatives, including the Fishin' for Memories program and Camp Huddle Up, provide unique experiences for children to connect with nature, process their grief, and create new, joyful memories.

What Did Frank Ragnow Say?

“I am incredibly grateful to be recognized for one of the most prestigious honors in our League, especially while being on a team filled with so many guys who impact the community in different ways and have supported the Rags Remembered Foundation,” Ragnow said. “My family and I take a lot of pride in this Foundation, and to be able to help grieving families through the outdoors is something that we are very passionate about. This is a huge step in being able to help a lot more kids and families in the future.”

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell praised Frank Ragnow’s character, highlighting his selfless nature and the positive influence he exerts both within the team and the community.

“Frank Ragnow is the ultimate teammate who lays everything on the line to help the person next to him. He deserves every aspect of this award for the work he has done with his Rags Remembered Foundation and the young lives he has touched. Frank's nomination as our team's Walter Payton Man of the Year is a special honor for a special person, and with the impactful platform that our players have, there is no greater honor.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Frank Ragnow is nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. His work with the Rags Remembered Foundation helps grieving families. Ragnow's initiatives provide healing experiences through outdoor activities.

The Bottom Line – A True Champion of Compassion

Frank Ragnow's journey from the gridiron to humanitarian efforts encapsulates the essence of what it means to be a true champion. His nomination for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is not just a reflection of his excellence as an athlete but, more importantly, his outstanding contributions off the field. As Ragnow continues to bring light and hope to those in their darkest times, he represents the best of what professional athletes can offer to the world beyond the realm of sports.