Detroit Lions make decision on James Houston, Julian Okwara

For those of you who were hoping that the Detroit Lions would get back LB James Houston for Sunday's Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you are in luck. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have activated Houston from injured reserve, which means he will be available for Sunday's game. In a corresponding move, the Lions have waived LB Julian Okwara.

Why it Matters

James Houston, sidelined since Week 2 due to a fractured ankle sustained in a game against the Seattle Seahawks, is poised for a comeback. The second-year player, known for his dynamic presence on the field, is eager to rejoin the team's defensive efforts.

“I’m ready to get out there,” Houston expressed to the Detroit Free Press. “It looks like it’s fun. They’re winning and the whole city is behind them, so I want to be out there.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

Houston's journey last season was a testament to his tenacity and skill. Initially part of the practice squad, his breakthrough came during the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. His performance in that game led to his promotion to the active roster, where he made a significant impact by recording eight sacks in the last seven games of the season. His return could inject a new vigor into the Lions' defense, adding to their already strong performance.