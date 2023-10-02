Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions make decision on Julian Okwara

The Detroit Lions have taken a significant step in their handling of edge defender Julian Okwara. According to an MLive report, the team has opened the 21-day practice window for Okwara, who has been sidelined since suffering an apparent arm injury in the preseason finale. This move allows Okwara to return to practice this week, with the Lions now facing a crucial decision over the next three weeks: whether to activate him from injured reserve.

Why it Matters

Julian Okwara's journey in the NFL has been marked by the challenge of injuries. Despite these setbacks, the 25-year-old showcased glimpses of his potential during the 2021 season, playing a career-high 13 games and delivering five sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. His pass-rushing abilities have been particularly promising, although his progress has been punctuated by starts and stops.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have initiated the 21-day practice window for Julian Okwara, who has been sidelined due to injury.
  2. Okwara's return to practice offers a glimpse of hope, with a critical decision looming on whether to activate him from injured reserve.
  3. Despite injury challenges, Okwara has shown potential, with a notable performance in the 2021 season.
NFL grants Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – The Comeback Trail

As Julian Okwara begins his journey back to the field, the Detroit Lions and their fans are eager to see him in action again, hopeful that his return can provide a much-needed boost to the team's defense and pass-rushing capabilities.

