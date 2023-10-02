Detroit Lions make decision on Julian Okwara

The Detroit Lions have taken a significant step in their handling of edge defender Julian Okwara. According to an MLive report, the team has opened the 21-day practice window for Okwara, who has been sidelined since suffering an apparent arm injury in the preseason finale. This move allows Okwara to return to practice this week, with the Lions now facing a crucial decision over the next three weeks: whether to activate him from injured reserve.

Julian Okwara's journey in the NFL has been marked by the challenge of injuries. Despite these setbacks, the 25-year-old showcased glimpses of his potential during the 2021 season, playing a career-high 13 games and delivering five sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. His pass-rushing abilities have been particularly promising, although his progress has been punctuated by starts and stops.

