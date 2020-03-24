39.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions make one of the ‘most questionable’ free agent signings of 2020

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
39.2 ° F
42 °
37 °
64 %
2.2mph
90 %
Tue
46 °
Wed
58 °
Thu
55 °
Fri
51 °
Sat
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions land major haul in latest 3-round NFL Mock Draft

We are through the first week of NFL free agency and whether you like the moves or not, the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Red Wings’ bruiser Bob Probert’s first NHL fight

If you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, there is no question that you loved Bob Probert...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn was very active as he signed eight free agents. Though a handful of those free agents will likely be starters in 2020, the class has left many scratching their heads.

According to a piece written by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz and published by USA Today, one of the Lions signings is one of the ‘most questionable’ free-agent moves so far this offseason. The signing being scrutinized is OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was given a 5-year, $45 million contract.

From USA Today:

After discarding right tackle Rick Wagner, Detroit moved quickly to secure Vaitai. The difference between the two might be negligible, however, and there’s a substantial risk in projecting the former Eagles swing tackle to a full-time starting role. Vaitai has often been afforded help in pass protection, and the Lions might have to continue that to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford out of harm’s way. Ultimately, this may go down as the deal emblematic of a Detroit offseason high on activity but low on achievement. 

Nation, do you agree that signing Vaitai will end up biting the Lions in the butt?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings concept jersey reinvents the winged wheel [Photo]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Rumor Mill: Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Tramaine Brock

With Darius Slay being shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

Don Drysdale - 0
The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was busy as agreed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions were ‘runner-up’ for top free agent CB James Bradberry

Don Drysdale - 0
When Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn knew he was going to trade Darius Slay, he also must have realized that he would have...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

Arnold Powell - 0
This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is made official, it's best to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

Don Drysdale - 0
Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun to put together some Detroit...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Rumor Mill: Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Tramaine Brock

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
With Darius Slay being shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is searching high and low for...
Read more

‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was busy as agreed to...
Read more

Detroit Lions were ‘runner-up’ for top free agent CB James Bradberry

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
When Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn knew he was going to trade Darius Slay, he also must have realized that he would have...
Read more

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is made official, it's best to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.