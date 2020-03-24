Detroit Lions make one of the ‘most questionable’ free agent signings of 2020

The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn was very active as he signed eight free agents. Though a handful of those free agents will likely be starters in 2020, the class has left many scratching their heads.

According to a piece written by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz and published by USA Today, one of the Lions signings is one of the ‘most questionable’ free-agent moves so far this offseason. The signing being scrutinized is OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was given a 5-year, $45 million contract.

From USA Today:

After discarding right tackle Rick Wagner, Detroit moved quickly to secure Vaitai. The difference between the two might be negligible, however, and there’s a substantial risk in projecting the former Eagles swing tackle to a full-time starting role. Vaitai has often been afforded help in pass protection, and the Lions might have to continue that to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford out of harm’s way. Ultimately, this may go down as the deal emblematic of a Detroit offseason high on activity but low on achievement.

Nation, do you agree that signing Vaitai will end up biting the Lions in the butt?