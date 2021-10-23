Detroit Lions make pair of roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Rams

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will try to win their first game of the season when they take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced a couple of minor roster moves in advance of the game.

The Lions have announced they have elevated S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum.

