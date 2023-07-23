Merch
Detroit Lions make unfortunate decision on Emmanuel Moseley

By W.G. Brady
2
0

As the curtain rises on the Detroit Lions training camp cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is unfortunately set to join the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The Lions were counting on Moseley, a top free agent signing this offseason, to bolster their revamped secondary.

Unfortunately, Moseley's recovery from a torn ACL suffered last year seems to have hit a speed bump. Despite showing promising progress during limited participation in offseason workouts, the Lions, according to head coach Dan Campbell, have decided to slow down his reintegration into full training.

“He’s excused,” Campbell said. “He will start on PUP when he arrives and it’s probably going to be a little bit longer than what we hoped for. And that’s really predicated on the work that was going, he was progressing so fast, so we’re going to put the brakes on a little bit. I don’t want to say (it's a) set back, but it’s just a little bit — it’ll be a little bit longer.”

Why it Matters for the Lions

As a result, Jerry Jacobs will continue to serve as the Lions' No. 2 cornerback, a role earmarked for Moseley. While it's not a setback per se, Moseley's absence from the field is certainly longer than initially projected.

Key Points

  • Emmanuel Moseley, a major free agent signing for the Lions, will start the training camp on the PUP list.
  • Despite impressive recovery progress from a torn ACL, the Lions have decided to slow down his reintroduction into full training.
  • Moseley's absence prolongs Jerry Jacobs' tenure as the Lions' No. 2 cornerback, a position intended for Moseley.

Bottom Line – Life in the Den Rolls On

Emmanuel Moseley's delayed return to the gridiron serves as a stark reminder that the road to recovery is seldom linear. However, in the den of the Detroit Lions, life must roll on. The coaching staff, led by our very own Dan Campbell, is well-equipped to handle this speed bump and adapt the Lions' defensive game plan accordingly.

