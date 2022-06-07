Detroit Lions may have a new backup quarterback

During Dan Campbell‘s first season as head coach of the Detroit Lions, he rolled with quarterback Tim Boyle as Jared Goff’s backup.

But it sure sounds like the Lions will have a new backup in 2022 and his name is David Blough.

Now, it is important to point out that it is still VERY early in the offseason but according to multiple reports, Blough is leading the QB2 competition thus far.

In fact, multiple reports surfaced that Blough was “fantastic” during Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice.

Chris Burke of The Athletic said the following about Blough’s performance on Tuesday:

“David Blough had a FANTASTIC day. He drilled one throw in to Trinity Benson — looked like maybe a skinny post — between two defenders for a TD, and I really didn’t know he had that velocity in him. Blough mostly repped with the 2s, too.”

3. Jared Goff had a pretty good day. David Blough had a FANTASTIC day. He drilled one throw in to Trinity Benson — looked like maybe a skinny post — between two defenders for a TD, and I really didn't know he had that velocity in him. Blough mostly repped with the 2s, too. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 7, 2022

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff loves him some David Blough

Following practice, Jared Goff was asked about Blough and it was pretty obvious that the Lions starting QB is pretty impressed.

“He’s always been like a steady Eddie,” Goff explained to reporters. “Always done his job right. A guy that — he has playing experience. I’ve seen his playing experience on film. Always did his job. Obviously, he had a great day today, and has continued to play well. A guy that is always good in the room. Is helpful for me. A guy that I’ve seen get more accurate and (is) getting pretty good.”

In addition to Blough dominating on Tuesday, reports suggest that Tim Boyle struggled.

Nation, who do you think will ultimately win the Lions’ backup quarterback gig?

