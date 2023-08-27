Detroit Lions Mic’d Up: Best of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp [Video]

Detroit Lions Mic'd Up: Best of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp

The 2023 Detroit Lions training camp is officially in the books and the team has not shifted 100% of their focus has shifted toward their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you had a chance to make it out to camp this year, you likely had a great time, as you got to see many of your favorite Lions' players up close and personal. In case you did not make it, the Lions have released a 6-minute Mic'd Up video that pretty much takes you onto the field with the team.

Enjoy the Show!

Here is the video the Lions recently released showing some of the Lions' players Mic'd Up at training camp. As you will see, Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil was a bit embarrassed when he found out that his little dance was caught on film!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The 2023 Detroit Lions have wrapped up their training camp, pivoting their complete attention to the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans who attended the training sessions had an immersive experience, getting an up-close view of their favorite players. For those who missed it, the Lions unveiled a 6-minute ‘Mic'd Up' video, with a notable light-hearted moment featuring offensive lineman Brad Cecil being caught off-guard with his dance moves on camera.

Bottom Line: Get Ready for a Fun Season!

Whether you caught the action live at training camp or plan to relive it through the Lions' behind-the-scenes video, one thing's clear: the 2023 Detroit Lions are gearing up with camaraderie and spirit. And with players like Brett Cecil, Cameron Sutton, and Jared Goff showing their lighter side, fans have every reason to be excited about the energy this team brings, both on and off the field.