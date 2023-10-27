Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: Starters In Jeopardy of Missing MNF

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will aim to recover from a humiliating defeat against the Baltimore Ravens as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Ford Field for a Monday Night Football showdown. A victory would propel the Lions to a 6-2 season record, positioning them favorably as they approach their upcoming bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions unveiled their latest injury report for the week, and as you are about to see, multiple starters are in jeopardy of missing the game.

Who is on Friday's Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' latest injury report for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Jonah Jackson G ankle NP NP David Montgomery RB ribs NP NP Frank Ragnow C toe/calf NP NP Benito Jones DT ankle NP LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB ankle NP LP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G back LP LP Jerry Jacobs CB knee FP FP

Several Detroit Lions players have appeared on the injury report with various injuries ahead of their upcoming game against the Raiders. Key players like Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Frank Ragnow did not practice on Friday/ The availability of these players for the upcoming game remains uncertain, with their game status yet to be determined.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back Game

