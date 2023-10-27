Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: Starters In Jeopardy of Missing MNF

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will aim to recover from a humiliating defeat against the Baltimore Ravens as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Ford Field for a Monday Night Football showdown. A victory would propel the Lions to a 6-2 season record, positioning them favorably as they approach their upcoming bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions unveiled their latest injury report for the week, and as you are about to see, multiple starters are in jeopardy of missing the game.

Who is on Friday's Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' latest injury report for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGankleNPNP
David MontgomeryRBribsNPNP
Frank RagnowCtoe/calfNPNP
Benito JonesDTankleNPLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBankleNPLP
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGbackLPLP
Jerry JacobsCBkneeFPFP

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Several Detroit Lions players have appeared on the injury report with various injuries ahead of their upcoming game against the Raiders.
  2. Key players like Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Frank Ragnow did not practice on Friday/
  3. The availability of these players for the upcoming game remains uncertain, with their game status yet to be determined.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back Game

The Detroit Lions are closely monitoring the status of key players dealing with various injuries as they prepare for their upcoming game. The team's ability to field these players on game day will depend on their recovery and response to treatment, and their absence could have implications for the team's performance in the upcoming matchup.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

