Detroit Lions name replacement for Dave Sears

Following the conclusion of the Detroit Lions 2022 season, news broke that the Arizona Cardinals were poaching the Lions' director of college scouting Dave Sears to become their new assistant general manager. Now, according to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions have decided on a replacement for Sears. Wilson is reporting that the Lions have promoted Brian Hudspeth to director of college scouting from assistant director of college scouting. This move seemed like the best fit from the start, so it comes as no surprise.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions' director of college scouting, Dave Sears, was poached by the Arizona Cardinals to become their new assistant general manager following the conclusion of the Lions' 2022 season.

Brian Hudspeth, who previously served as the Lions' assistant director of college scouting, has been promoted to the position of director of college scouting as Sears' replacement. This decision was reported by Aaron Wilson.

Hudspeth, a seasoned NFL veteran, is entering his 23rd season in the league and his sixth season with the Lions.

Getting to know Brian Hudspeth

Hudspeth, a seasoned veteran in the NFL, is entering his 23rd season in the league and his sixth season with the Lions, having joined the team back in 2018. For the 2023 season, he takes on a new role as the Lions' Director of College Scouting. Prior to this, he spent four years as a National Scout within the organization and one year as the Assistant Director of College Scouting.