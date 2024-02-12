Detroit Lions near top of Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Power Rankings

The 2023 NFL season is officially in the books and for the second straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl Champions. That said, it is time to start looking ahead to the 2024 season, and some publications have already released their way-too-early NFL Power Rankings. As expected, following their run to the NFC Championship, our Detroit Lions are ranked near the top of ESPN's NFL Power Rankings for 2024.

Where Do the Detroit Lions Rank?

According to ESPN, the Lions will begin the 2024 regular season as the No. 4 team in the Power Rankings.

Offensively, the Lions have very few holes to fill. But the defense is a different story. After an NFC Championship Game appearance, the Lions hold the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. They should consider adding talent to the front four on the defensive line and in the secondary, with another cornerback to help with a pass coverage unit that allowed the sixth-most passing yards (247.4) per game this past season. Lions general manager Brad Holmes says they will continue to be “very strategic” and “very selective” in their process of drafting and signing players but will utilize free agency when needed. — Eric Woodyard

The Top 10

Here is how ESPN ranks their Top 10 teams in their way-too-early 2024 NFL Power Rankings.

Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Green Bay Packers

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Following a successful run to the NFC Championship in the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions are positioned as the No. 4 team in ESPN's way-too-early NFL Power Rankings for the 2024 season, showcasing a significant vote of confidence in the team's recent performance and future potential. Despite a strong offensive lineup, the Lions' defense, particularly the pass coverage unit that allowed the sixth-most passing yards last season, is identified as an area needing reinforcement. ESPN suggests that the Lions should focus on bolstering their defensive line and secondary, specifically by adding another cornerback. General Manager Brad Holmes has expressed a commitment to being “very strategic” and “very selective” in the draft and free agency process, indicating a thoughtful approach to addressing the team's needs and building on their current momentum.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions‘ high ranking in the early 2024 NFL Power Rankings reflects both the achievements of the past season and optimism for the year ahead. With a strong offensive team in place and a clear strategy for improving their defensive weaknesses, the Lions are well-positioned to build on their recent success. The focus on strategic drafting and selective free agency moves demonstrates a deliberate effort to sustain and enhance the team's competitiveness, signaling that the Lions could be a formidable force in the 2024 NFL season.