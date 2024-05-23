fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions OTAs: Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker struggle

0
The quarterbacks struggled at Detroit Lions OTAs.

Detroit Pistons decide on new Team President

0
The Detroit Pistons have a new team president to work with Troy Weaver and Monty Williams.

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

0
No Excuses: C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension.
W.G. Brady

Unexpected Twist in Detroit Lions’ Kicker Saga at OTAs

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions Held OTAs on Thursday

As the Detroit Lions proceed through their offseason activities, the question of whether to sign a new kicker has been a hot topic among fans and analysts. The spotlight has recently focused on Jake Bates, the USFL’s Michigan Panthers standout kicker, known for his impressive long-range field goals at Ford Field. However, the latest developments from the Lions’ OTAs might just shift this narrative.

Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Frank Ragnow could retire Detroit Lions Sign 3 Centers Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith C.J. Moore

Unexpected Twist

During Thursday’s OTA session, current Lions kicker Michael Badgley demonstrated significant improvements, particularly in his leg strength, which has been a concern in the past. According to Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press, Badgley successfully hit two long field goals, from 53 and 60 yards, during the team’s situational drills. This performance is particularly noteworthy as it showcases an enhancement in range, complementing his well-known accuracy.

Jake Bates: The Emerging Talent

Jake Bates has been turning heads in the USFL with his ability to consistently make field goals over 60 yards. His prowess has not only won him many admirers but has also sparked discussions about his NFL prospects. Many fans and pundits have eyed Bates as a potential solution to the Lions’ kicking woes, speculating on his fit with the team once the USFL season concludes.

Michael Badgley Detroit Lions Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley

Detroit’s Special Teams Considerations

Detroit Lions’ special teams coordinator, Dave Fipp, has hinted at the importance of improved leg strength in their kicking game strategy. Badgley’s recent display at OTAs suggests that he might be responding well to this focus, potentially reducing the necessity for the Lions to explore external options like Bates. This development could be crucial as Detroit aims to build a more robust and reliable special teams unit heading into the new season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Michael Badgley showcased improved leg strength at OTAs, hitting field goals from 53 and 60 yards, suggesting enhancements in both range and accuracy.
  2. Jake Bates has captured the interest of Lions fans with his remarkable long-range field goals in the USFL, leading to speculation about his potential addition to the team.
  3. The Lions’ special teams dynamics might shift with Badgley’s improvements, possibly decreasing the urgency to sign an external kicker like Bates.
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

The Bottom Line

While Jake Bates presents an intriguing option for the Detroit Lions with his notable field goal range in the USFL, Michael Badgley’s recent performance at OTAs indicates that he may still hold the key to the Lions’ kicking game. If Badgley continues to demonstrate both power and precision, the Lions might well decide that their current setup suffices, focusing instea

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Notes

2 Detroit Red Wings Free Agents Who Are ‘Unlikely’ To Return

0
A Couple Detroit Red Wings Free Agents Could Be Moving On.
Lions Notes

NFL Newcomer Christian Mahogany on Why He Chose His Iconic Jersey Number

0
Drafted by the Detroit Lions, Christian Mahogany dons No. 73, a number inspired by his NFL hero and father's favorite player.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Predicting WHEN and HOW MUCH Aidan Hutchinson’s Next Contract Will Be

0
Aidan Hutchinson will break the bank with his next contract.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Players Reveal Which NFL Games They’re Eager to Play In 2024

0
The Detroit Lions will have some HUGE matchups in 2024.
Red Wings Notes

Red Wings News: Simon Edvinsson Draws from Red Wings Experience for Playoff Battle

0
Simon Edvinsson reflects on his NHL stint with the Detroit Red Wings and how it's shaping his performance in the AHL playoffs with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions OTAs: Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker struggle

W.G. Brady -
The quarterbacks struggled at Detroit Lions OTAs.
Read more

Detroit Pistons decide on new Team President

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Pistons have a new team president to work with Troy Weaver and Monty Williams.
Read more

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

W.G. Brady -
No Excuses: C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.