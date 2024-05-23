Detroit Lions OTAs: Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker struggle

Detroit Lions OTAs took place on Thursday in Allen Park

During the Detroit Lions’ latest Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in Allen Park, both Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker faced difficulties on the field. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reported a notably sluggish performance from the quarterbacks during Thursday’s session, with specific incidents highlighting the day.

Jared Goff’s Struggles

Goff missed targets during individual drills, notably overshooting a throw over the top of the net, indicating early signs of an off day. Lack of Synchronization: Goff and his receivers seemed out of sync, with many of his passes ending incomplete, though, fortunately, there were no interceptions.

Goff and his receivers seemed out of sync, with many of his passes ending incomplete, though, fortunately, there were no interceptions. Close Call: Aidan Hutchinson nearly intercepted one of Goff’s passes, showcasing defensive pressure.

Aidan Hutchinson nearly intercepted one of Goff’s passes, showcasing defensive pressure. Positive Note: Goff’s best throw was a challenging corner route to Jameson Williams, who despite a great effort, couldn’t secure the catch. This incident, while highlighting a drop, also showed Williams’ improvement in tracking balls over his shoulder.

Hendon Hooker’s Performance

Exclusive Reps: As the second-year backup, Hooker took all the secondary and tertiary team reps, with Nate Sudfeld participating only in individual drills.

As the second-year backup, Hooker took all the secondary and tertiary team reps, with Nate Sudfeld participating only in individual drills. First Team Look: This OTA provided the first glimpse of Hooker in a team setting as such sessions are closed to media during the regular season.

This OTA provided the first glimpse of Hooker in a team setting as such sessions are closed to media during the regular season. Inconsistency: Hooker’s day was marked by variability, with more downs than ups. His difficulty in connecting with receivers was apparent, including a notable miss to Tre’Quan Smith , who had created good separation.

Hooker’s day was marked by variability, with more downs than ups. His difficulty in connecting with receivers was apparent, including a notable miss to , who had created good separation. Physical Discomfort: Hooker seemed to be experiencing discomfort in his hand, frequently flexing it post-throw, and opted out of post-practice interviews to receive treatment.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jared Goff showed inconsistencies with his throws, struggling to sync with receivers, though his interaction with Jameson Williams highlighted some positive takeaways despite the overall shaky performance. Hendon Hooker faced challenges in his first substantial exposure in a team setting, struggling with accuracy and dealing with apparent physical discomfort. The session underscored the need for both quarterbacks to refine their coordination with receivers and adjust to the demands of live team settings.

The Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions continue through their OTAs, the focus will be on improving quarterback-receiver dynamics and monitoring Hendon Hooker’s physical condition. These early struggles in OTAs are critical learning opportunities, and how Goff and Hooker respond could set the tone for their offseason progress and readiness for the upcoming season.