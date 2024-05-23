fb
Search

Latest News:

Unexpected Twist in Detroit Lions’ Kicker Saga at OTAs

0
The Detroit Lions may have their kicker for 2024.

Detroit Pistons decide on new Team President

0
The Detroit Pistons have a new team president to work with Troy Weaver and Monty Williams.

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

0
No Excuses: C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions OTAs: Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker struggle

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions OTAs took place on Thursday in Allen Park

During the Detroit Lions’ latest Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in Allen Park, both Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker faced difficulties on the field. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reported a notably sluggish performance from the quarterbacks during Thursday’s session, with specific incidents highlighting the day.

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chargers Jared Goff just proved Sean McVay admits Jared Goff Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions OTAs

Jared Goff’s Struggles

  • Accuracy Issues: Goff missed targets during individual drills, notably overshooting a throw over the top of the net, indicating early signs of an off day.
  • Lack of Synchronization: Goff and his receivers seemed out of sync, with many of his passes ending incomplete, though, fortunately, there were no interceptions.
  • Close Call: Aidan Hutchinson nearly intercepted one of Goff’s passes, showcasing defensive pressure.
  • Positive Note: Goff’s best throw was a challenging corner route to Jameson Williams, who despite a great effort, couldn’t secure the catch. This incident, while highlighting a drop, also showed Williams’ improvement in tracking balls over his shoulder.

Hendon Hooker’s Performance

  • Exclusive Reps: As the second-year backup, Hooker took all the secondary and tertiary team reps, with Nate Sudfeld participating only in individual drills.
  • First Team Look: This OTA provided the first glimpse of Hooker in a team setting as such sessions are closed to media during the regular season.
  • Inconsistency: Hooker’s day was marked by variability, with more downs than ups. His difficulty in connecting with receivers was apparent, including a notable miss to Tre’Quan Smith, who had created good separation.
  • Physical Discomfort: Hooker seemed to be experiencing discomfort in his hand, frequently flexing it post-throw, and opted out of post-practice interviews to receive treatment.
Hendon Hooker is back Detroit Lions fans hilarious nickname for Jared Goff Former teammate of Hendon Hooker Jared Goff

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jared Goff showed inconsistencies with his throws, struggling to sync with receivers, though his interaction with Jameson Williams highlighted some positive takeaways despite the overall shaky performance.
  2. Hendon Hooker faced challenges in his first substantial exposure in a team setting, struggling with accuracy and dealing with apparent physical discomfort.
  3. The session underscored the need for both quarterbacks to refine their coordination with receivers and adjust to the demands of live team settings.

The Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions continue through their OTAs, the focus will be on improving quarterback-receiver dynamics and monitoring Hendon Hooker’s physical condition. These early struggles in OTAs are critical learning opportunities, and how Goff and Hooker respond could set the tone for their offseason progress and readiness for the upcoming season.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Where Does Dan Campbell Rank Among NFL Head Coaches?

0
Where would you rank Dan Campbell among his peers?
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Snubbed By Kansas City Chiefs

0
Detroit Lions Snubbed By Kansas City Chiefs When It Comes To Joint Practices.
Lions Notes

Two Detroit Lions Stars Tipped to Top NFL Position Rankings in 2024

0
Detroit Lions' LaPorta and Branch are the names to watch, as analysts tip them for top spots in 2024 NFL rankings.
MSU

Michigan State News: Tom Izzo Secures Promising Freshmen for Michigan State’s Basketball Future

0
With a mix of skilled freshmen, Tom Izzo’s latest recruiting class may be the key to Michigan State's return to glory
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions linked to former Pro Bowl QB… Again

0
As it stands, Hendon Hooker is the Detroit Lions backup quarterback.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Unexpected Twist in Detroit Lions’ Kicker Saga at OTAs

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions may have their kicker for 2024.
Read more

Detroit Pistons decide on new Team President

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Pistons have a new team president to work with Troy Weaver and Monty Williams.
Read more

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

W.G. Brady -
No Excuses: C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.