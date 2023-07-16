When you take a look at the NFL history books, the Detroit Lions have not had much success at all in the 2000s. In fact, according to a recent list put out by Kameron Duncan of The Spun, one Lions team has been named as the No. 1 worst NFL team since 2000.

Detroit Lions No. 1 on ‘Worst NFL teams since 2000' list

Of course, the team we are talking about is the 2008 Lions that went 0-16. Here is what Duncan has to say about that disaster of a team.

The first NFL team in history to go 0-16 was bound to make this list.

The symbol of futility against which every NFL team will be measured actually started off by winning all of their preseason games before losing every single game in the regular season.

The story has a happy-ish ending, as the 0-16 record earned them the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, which they used to take Matthew Stafford.

Bottom Line: The Worst of the Worst?

Are the 2008 Lions really the worst team of all time? It is tough to argue considering they did not win a single game, but if you take a look at the estimated DVOA rankings of the worst NFL teams of all time, the 2008 Lions come in at No. 6. In fact, the 2009 Lions actually had a worse DVOA than the 2008 team. Here are the Top 10 worst teams of all time based on the estimated DVOA score.