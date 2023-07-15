Good Morning Football, with input from Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love, free agent Jaylon Smith, and recently retired Malik Jackson, has revealed their All-Underrated team over the past two days. As you will see below, 3 Detroit Lions made the cut. (H/T to A to Z Sports for catching this)

3 Detroit Lions named to ‘All Underrated' team for 2023

First and foremost, we have Jared Goff, who has been chosen as the starting quarterback for the All-Underrated team. Goff's inclusion is well-deserved, considering his impressive performance in the 2022 season. Despite his strides, he tends to be overlooked due to past regressions that he has since overcome.

Seahawks safety Julian Love recognized the talent of Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown by selecting him for the team. Some may argue that St. Brown is no longer underrated, as he established himself as one of the league's top receivers last year. Nevertheless, if there is any undervaluation remaining, he is certainly on the path to earning the recognition he deserves.

On the defensive side, free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith picked Lions edge rusher Romeo Okwara. Despite battling injuries, Okwara showcased immense potential before his setbacks. He recorded an impressive 10 sacks in 2020, securing a well-deserved contract. Unfortunately, a Week 4 Achilles injury in the 2021 season forced him to sit out until Week 13 of 2022. However, Okwara's determination to prove his worth led him to accept a HUGE pay cut to remain with the Lions.

Bottom Line – Gems Ready to Shine

As the spotlight shines on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Romeo Okwara, the Detroit Lions possess a trio of players poised to break free from the shackles of being underrated. Goff's consistent performances, St. Brown's proven abilities, and Okwara's determination to overcome adversity lay the groundwork for a thrilling season ahead. The stage is set for these players to defy expectations, silence doubters, and solidify their places among the league's top talents. The Lions' success hinges on the contributions of these hidden gems, as their performances have the potential to elevate the team to new heights.