Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson addresses rumors

In an article recently published in the Washington Post, a longtime NFL personnel executive said Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is special. “He’s special. What he’s had to overcome with injuries and from a personnel standpoint, the way they run the football, what he’s done for Goff: Not many coordinators are doing what he’s doing. You look at the film and the way his payers respond to him. That’s how you evaluate a coach. That’s coaching.” On Thursday, Johnson was asked about those comments, and he wanted nothing to do with them.

This week's hottest stories 7 Michigan State players charged fo... Please enable JavaScript

What did Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson say about the rumors?

On Thursday, Johnson spoke to the media and he said he is not focused on anything other than his current job, and beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Featured Videos



“I don’t even want to talk about it,” Johnson said. “…100% of my focus is on my current job, point blank. Point blank. All I care about is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Johnson, who is still just 36, has quickly risen through the NFL coaching ranks, including going from a quality coach for the Lions in 2019 to their offensive coordinator just three years later.

“This whole thing, looking at last year at this time until now, like I said, I haven’t had a chance to reflect, but it’s certainly been a whirlwind, put in some different roles,” Johnson said. “And as I’ve always done, just trying to do the best job at whatever I’m asked to do. But yeah, the future will take care of itself. I can’t worry about that right now. I’m worried about us as an offense, continuing to get better and score points, help us win games.”

Could Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson land an NFL head coaching gig as soon as 2023?

There is little doubt that Johnson is a hell of an offensive coordinator, and there is no question about it that he will eventually be considered for a head coaching gig in the NFL.

That being said, he is still just 36 years old, and he literally has been calling plays as an offensive coordinator for 11 games. Could he land an interview in the offseason if the Lions’ offense continues to play well? Sure. Will he actually get a job, I don’t think he is quite ready for that at this point.