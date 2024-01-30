Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson makes HUGE decision for 2024

LET'S FREAKING GO!!!

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has told the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders that he will be returning to Detroit for the 2024 season.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the #Seahawks and #Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources.



Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/lPg2Po33sx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Why it Matters

This is monumental news for the Lions and their fans as Johnson is arguably the best offensive coordinator in the NFL. Just about everybody believed he would leave the Lions for a head coaching position, but like last year, he decided to run it back with the team that just came 30 minutes from making the Super Bowl.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, teams looking for a head coach may have been spooked by how much money Johnson was asking for.

Ben Johnson was not the head-coaching lock that people thought and his asking price spooked some teams, per sources. https://t.co/cFl2FPBtcY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

By the Numbers

During the 2023 regular season, the Lions had the No. 5 ranked offense in the league, according to the DVOA rankings, and Ben Johnson was a big reason why.

This past season, the Lions offense was extremely balanced as they had the fourth-most passing yards and the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: RUN IT BACK!!!

The retention of Ben Johnson as the offensive coordinator is a major win for the Detroit Lions, solidifying their coaching staff and ensuring continuity in their offensive strategy. Johnson's choice to stay, despite lucrative head coaching offers, underlines his belief in the Lions' potential and his integral role in their near-Super Bowl run. His leadership and tactical acumen will continue to be pivotal as the Lions strive to build on their impressive offensive performance and aim for even greater achievements in the 2024 season.