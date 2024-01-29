Report: Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have 3 Interviews Set Up

Following the Detroit Lions' heart-wrenching loss in the NFC Championship game, the focus swiftly shifts to the future of their coaching staff. According to Tom Pelissero, both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are slated for head coaching interviews this week. This development is significant for the Lions, highlighting the recognition and value of their coaching staff in the wider NFL landscape.

The #Seahawks can now interview #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job this week.



The #Commanders are scheduled to conduct a second interview Monday with associate head coach/DL coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

The Big Picture: Lions' Coaching Staff Gaining Nationwide Attention

The Lions' coordinators have captured the attention of other NFL teams, a testament to their skills and contributions to the team's success. Ben Johnson is scheduled for an interview with the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, a meeting that illustrates his growing reputation in the league. Meanwhile, both Johnson and Aaron Glenn are on the Washington Commanders‘ radar, with interviews planned for them. These developments come at a crucial juncture in the NFL's coaching carousel, with most candidates now out of the playoff race. The timing suggests that decisions on head coaching positions could be finalized swiftly, possibly within the week.

This scenario puts the Lions in a position where they might have to prepare for potential changes in their coaching staff. It also indicates the high regard in which other teams hold the Lions' coaching talents, recognizing the significant role they've played in Detroit's remarkable season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Coaching Interviews Post-NFC Championship: Following the Detroit Lions' loss in the NFC Championship, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have scheduled interviews for head coaching positions with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. Rapid Development in NFL Coaching Carousel: The interviews signal a rapid progression in the NFL coaching carousel, with most coaching candidates now available for immediate hiring. This suggests that decisions on head coaching roles could be concluded within the week. Potential Implications for the Lions: These developments highlight the recognition of the Lions' coaching staff's talents in the wider NFL. However, it also presents a challenge for the Lions, who may need to prepare for significant changes in their coaching structure if their coordinators are hired elsewhere.

The Bottom Line: A Pivotal Moment for Lions' Coaching Future

The prospect of Lions' coordinators interviewing for head coaching roles is both a challenge and a compliment to the organization. While it showcases the quality of their coaching staff, it also underscores the possibility of significant changes ahead. For the Lions, this means not only basking in the success of their current season but also preparing for potential transitions that could shape the team's future. As the NFL coaching landscape evolves, the Lions find themselves at the center of a pivotal moment, one that will test their adaptability and foresight in the face of success.