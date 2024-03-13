Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow Contract Details Revealed

Here are the Graham Glasgow Contract Details

The Detroit Lions have secured a deal with RG Graham Glasgow, agreeing to a 3-year contract worth $20 million. According to details released by Over The Cap, the contract includes $8 million guaranteed and a $5.5 million signing bonus. Here’s a breakdown of the contract details and the corresponding cap hits for each year:

Graham Glasgow Contract Breakdown

Total Contract: 3 years, $20 million

3 years, $20 million Guaranteed Money: $8 million

$8 million Signing Bonus: $5.5 million

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Proration Roster Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap if Cut Savings if Cut 2024 $1.5M $1.83M – $3.33M – – 2025 $5.5M $1.83M $500,000 $7.83M $4.66M $3.17M 2026 $6.5M $1.83M $500,000 $8.83M $1.83M $7M

As you can see above, this contract essentially means that the Lions could get out of this contract for a minimal dead cap hit following the 2025 season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Graham Glasgow has signed a 3-year, $20 million contract with the Detroit Lions, with $8 million guaranteed and a $5.5 million signing bonus. The contract’s structure provides a manageable cap hit of $3.33 million in 2024, with increasing cap hits in the subsequent years. The Lions have the flexibility to save money in 2025 and 2026 if they choose to cut Glasgow, with potential savings of $3.17 million in 2025 and $7 million in 2026.

The Bottom Line:

The structure of Graham Glasgow‘s contract with the Detroit Lions provides flexibility for the team, with a manageable cap hit in the first year and the potential for significant savings if a cut is made in the later years. This deal reflects the Lions’ commitment to bolstering their offensive line while maintaining financial stability.