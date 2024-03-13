Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow Contract Details Revealed

Here are the Graham Glasgow Contract Details
The Detroit Lions have secured a deal with RG Graham Glasgow, agreeing to a 3-year contract worth $20 million. According to details released by Over The Cap, the contract includes $8 million guaranteed and a $5.5 million signing bonus. Here’s a breakdown of the contract details and the corresponding cap hits for each year:
Graham Glasgow Contract Breakdown
- Total Contract: 3 years, $20 million
- Guaranteed Money: $8 million
- Signing Bonus: $5.5 million
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus Proration
|Roster Bonus
|Cap Hit
|Dead Cap if Cut
|Savings if Cut
|2024
|$1.5M
|$1.83M
|–
|$3.33M
|–
|–
|2025
|$5.5M
|$1.83M
|$500,000
|$7.83M
|$4.66M
|$3.17M
|2026
|$6.5M
|$1.83M
|$500,000
|$8.83M
|$1.83M
|$7M
As you can see above, this contract essentially means that the Lions could get out of this contract for a minimal dead cap hit following the 2025 season.
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)
- Graham Glasgow has signed a 3-year, $20 million contract with the Detroit Lions, with $8 million guaranteed and a $5.5 million signing bonus.
- The contract’s structure provides a manageable cap hit of $3.33 million in 2024, with increasing cap hits in the subsequent years.
- The Lions have the flexibility to save money in 2025 and 2026 if they choose to cut Glasgow, with potential savings of $3.17 million in 2025 and $7 million in 2026.
The Bottom Line:
The structure of Graham Glasgow‘s contract with the Detroit Lions provides flexibility for the team, with a manageable cap hit in the first year and the potential for significant savings if a cut is made in the later years. This deal reflects the Lions’ commitment to bolstering their offensive line while maintaining financial stability.