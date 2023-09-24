Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions OT Matt Nelson carted off field vs. Falcons

Matt Nelson carted off field: This is just more bad news for a Lions team that is already dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Detroit Lions OT Matt Nelson carted off field vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions are already dealing with a plethora of injuries, including a pair of starting offensive linemen, and things just got even worse as OT Matt Nelson has been carted off the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Nelson got rolled up by one of his own teammates, and it appears as if he is done for the day.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions OT Matt Nelson carted off field vs. FalconsWhy it Matters
Matt Nelson carted off field

Why it Matters

This is just another big blow for the Lions' offensive line, as they are not missing a trio of players. With Nelson being carted off, Dan Skipper is now in the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?