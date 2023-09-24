Detroit Lions OT Matt Nelson carted off field vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions are already dealing with a plethora of injuries, including a pair of starting offensive linemen, and things just got even worse as OT Matt Nelson has been carted off the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Nelson got rolled up by one of his own teammates, and it appears as if he is done for the day.

Why it Matters

This is just another big blow for the Lions' offensive line, as they are not missing a trio of players. With Nelson being carted off, Dan Skipper is now in the game.