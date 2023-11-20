Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears: David Montgomery balls out vs. former team

Folks, if you happened to watch Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, you saw a Lions offense that really struggled for about 56 minutes before turning it on and scoring two late touchdowns to win the game. Though the offense was not good as a whole, there were a handful of players who did their job well, including RB David Montgomery, who scored the game-winning TD against his former team. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for Sunday's game, and Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown were two offensive starters to post solid grades.

Top 5 Grades

  • David Montgomery 89.5
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown 81.5
  • Frank Ragnow 77.3
  • Penei Sewell 77.1
  • Graham Glasgow 72.3

Bottom 5 Grades

Detroit Lions starting offense Jared Goff Pro Football Focus Grade Detroit Lions PFF grades vs. Chargers

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Bears:

Detroit Lions PFF Grades

