Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears: David Montgomery balls out vs. former team

Folks, if you happened to watch Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, you saw a Lions offense that really struggled for about 56 minutes before turning it on and scoring two late touchdowns to win the game. Though the offense was not good as a whole, there were a handful of players who did their job well, including RB David Montgomery, who scored the game-winning TD against his former team. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for Sunday's game, and Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown were two offensive starters to post solid grades.

Top 5 Grades

David Montgomery 89.5

Amon-Ra St. Brown 81.5

Frank Ragnow 77.3

Penei Sewell 77.1

Graham Glasgow 72.3

Bottom 5 Grades

Colby Sorsdal 45.4

Jared Goff 47.6

Kalif Raymond 52.4

Brock Wright 53.7

Josh Reynolds 56.5

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Bears: