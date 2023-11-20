Justin Fields says Bears should have beaten Detroit Lions: ‘It hurts a lot’

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears found themselves on the losing end of a game against the Detroit Lions despite having a 26-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Bears, who won the turnover margin by 3 and nearly restricted the Lions to a season-low in yardage, lost 31-26, squandering a 12-point lead. Following the game, Bears QB Justin Fields made it clear that the Bears should have won the game.

What did Justin Fields Say?

Fields acknowledged the strength of the Lions, a top team in their division and possibly the league. However, Fields also emphasized that the game represented a missed opportunity for the Bears, pointing out the team’s failure to execute and finish effectively in the game's crucial moments.

“We just played a heck of a team, number one in our division, probably a top three, top five team in the league right now,” Fields told reporters. “And if I’m keeping it real with y’all, we should have won that game.

“It just comes down to finishing and executing at the end of the game, so that’s how you do it.”

Fields added that the loss “hurts a lot.”

This loss, according to Fields, was particularly painful, not just because of its nature but also due to its historical significance.

A Historic Loss

The Lions' victory marked the first time since 1932 that a team with a negative-3 turnover margin and under 20 minutes in time of possession managed to win a game, a fact highlighted by Bears radio host Marc Silverman.

“Since 1932, no NFL team with a +3 turnover margin and 40 minutes time of possession ever lost that game,” Silverman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Teams were 48-0 until the Bears lost today.“

“It’s not an overstatement to call this a historic loss.”

Bottom Line – The Pain of ‘What Could Have Been’

The Bears' loss against the Lions, as articulated by Justin Fields, encapsulates the essence of sports where the line between victory and defeat can be incredibly thin. Fields' candid reflection on the game not only speaks to the disappointment felt by the team but also to the unpredictable and often unforgiving nature of the NFL. For the Bears, this game will be remembered as a ‘what could have been’ moment, a painful lesson in the importance of seizing opportunities and executing flawlessly under pressure. For the Lions, it’s a testament to their grit and ability to defy expectations, reinforcing the belief that in football, the game isn't over until the final whistle blows.