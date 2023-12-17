Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Broncos: Amon-Ra St. Brown dominates for the offense

Heading into the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions were expected to have one of the top offenses in the league, and that is exactly what they have been. But, if you watched the Lions offense in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears, you would not have believed that they were one of the best units in the NFL. Well, the offense bounced back in Week 15 as they were dominant during a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos. Let's take a look at which Lions offensive players graded well (according to Pro Football Focus), and which ones did not.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 90.1
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 88.8
  • RT Penei Sewell – 85.9
  • QB Jared Goff – 83.8
  • RG Graham Glasgow – 82.8

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

  • TE Brock Wright – 33.3
  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones – 56.3
  • WR Kalif Raymond – 64.6
  • LT Taylor Decker – 64.9
  • RB David Montgomery – 67.6

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Saturday's win over the Broncos:

Detroit Lions PFF Grades

