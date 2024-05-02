fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Could Sign Carl Lawson To Bolster Pass Rush

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Could Sign Carl Lawson

Carl Lawson, a former player for the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, could be on the Detroit Lions‘ radar this offseason. With the Lions opting not to pursue edge rushers aggressively in the recent draft or free agency, Lawson emerges as an intriguing option. Over his career, Lawson has played in 74 games, starting 31, and has accumulated 119 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

2023 Performance and Contract

In 2023, Lawson was part of the New York Jets, where he earned $9 million in the final year of his contract. Despite being a less frequent starter due to the depth of talent on the Jets, Lawson’s performance in games he played was solid. His Pro Football Focus grade for the season stood at 60.3. Back in 2022, he demonstrated his capabilities more fully by starting 17 games and recording seven sacks.

Potential Fit with the Lions

The Lions could see Lawson as a valuable addition to their defense, particularly with their current lack of depth in the edge rushing department following the sole significant offseason signing of Marcus Davenport. Offering Lawson a short-term, “prove it” deal could benefit both parties—giving Lawson a chance to reestablish his value in the NFL and providing the Lions with a potentially high-impact player at a reasonable cost.

The Opportunity for Lawson in Detroit

For Lawson, joining the Lions represents a chance to reset his career trajectory. His background as a sought-after free agent in 2022, combined with his track record of effective pass-rushing, suggests that he could be a valuable asset for a Lions team eager to bolster their defensive prowess. His previous back injury and subsequent reduction in playtime make him a risk, but one that could yield high rewards for Detroit if he returns to form.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Career Resilience: Carl Lawson has shown persistent quality in his NFL career, despite recent challenges, including a back injury.
  2. Strategic Fit: The Lions’ current depth at edge rusher makes Lawson an ideal candidate for a prove-it deal.
  3. Potential Impact: If healthy, Lawson could significantly enhance Detroit’s pass rush, potentially giving the team a high return on a modest investment.

Bottom Line

With the edge rusher market proving costly this year, the Detroit Lions’ restrained approach in free agency and the draft positions them as potential suitors for Carl Lawson. If the Lions can secure Lawson on a favorable deal, they could add a significant piece to their defensive lineup without the hefty price tag that other free agents commanded this offseason.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

