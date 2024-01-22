Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker post ELITE grades

On Sunday afternoon, in front of an unbelievably loud crowd at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move on to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1991 season. One of the main reasons the Lions were able to defeat a solid Buccaneers team was because the offense was able to get things going in the second half. Pro Football Focus has awarded their weekly grades, and Lions offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker posted elite grades.

Top 5 Grades

  • Penei Sewell 94.1
  • Taylor Decker 93.6
  • Jonah Jackson 86.1
  • Jahmyr Gibbs 84.3
  • Frank Ragnow 79.9

Bottom 5 Grades

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Offensive Excellence: The Detroit Lions' offensive prowess, particularly in the second half, was a key factor in their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, propelling them to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1991 season.
  2. Stellar Linemen: Offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker stood out with elite grades from Pro Football Focus, recording 94.1 and 93.6 respectively, reflecting their significant impact on the game's outcome.
  3. Varied Performance: While the top performers shone brightly, the lower grades of players like Kayode Awosika and David Montgomery indicate that some aspects of the offense still have room for improvement.
Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' offense, led by outstanding performances from their offensive line, was instrumental in securing a win against the Buccaneers. The elite grades of Sewell and Decker underline their vital role in the team's success. However, the mixed grades across the board show that while the top players excelled, the overall team performance can still be elevated. As the Lions advance to the NFC Championship, focusing on these areas will be crucial in their pursuit of a historic Super Bowl appearance.

