3 Takeaways from Detroit Lions victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Take a look at our 3 Takeaways from Detroit Lions taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship game.

The Detroit Lions continued their impressive run by securing a victory in the final game of the season at Ford Field. They triumphed over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a final score of 31-23, earning them a spot in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at our top 3 takeaways from today's thrilling game at Ford Field.

Ford Field is now the best home-field advantage in the NFL

There's no more room for debate – the Detroit Lions fans who filled Ford Field for the pair of historic first-ever postseason games at the venue undeniably created the most formidable home-field advantage in the National Football League. In fact, they nearly set a new NFL decibel record for crowd noise. Remarkably, despite the elevated prices, not a single seat remained unoccupied for either game.

Jahmyr Gibbs took control when it mattered

While he may be a rookie in the National Football League, he certainly didn't exhibit rookie play on the grandest stage of the year for him thus far. Jahmyr Gibbs showcased his skills with an impressive 74 rushing yards on nine carries, notably securing the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter, propelling the Lions to a lead they wouldn't surrender. The Lions have themselves a good one in Gibbs, and his career is just getting started.

VIDEO: Jahmyr Gibbs scored a 31-yard touchdown, breaking ankles and outrunning everyone along the way



🎥: @Lions pic.twitter.com/pu6wZqU6pe — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 21, 2024

Both Sam LaPorta and Frank Ragnow displayed their toughness despite being banged up

There were concerns that tight end Sam LaPorta might miss last week's game against Los Angeles after sustaining an injury in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he demonstrated resilience against the Rams, not only toughing it out but also making a crucial 4th-and-goal touchdown catch. Today, he led the team in receptions. Additionally, despite offensive lineman Frank Ragnow getting banged up in the first half of today's game, he stayed in play and conceded only a single quarterback pressure. The Lions' theme this season has been “grit”, and they displayed it in spades today.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions secured a victory this afternoon at Ford Field, earning them a spot in the NFC Championship game next week against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie standout Jahmyr Gibbs continued his impressive debut season with a productive afternoon, notably scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter. Tight end Sam LaPorta and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow exhibited exceptional toughness, making crucial contributions to the Lions despite facing injury challenges and not being fully healthy. Their resilience played a significant role in the team's success.

Bottom Line: Bring on the 49ers

Indeed, it has been a truly magical season for the Lions and their fans, particularly those who filled Ford Field week after week, reaching a crescendo in the past two postseason games. Although fans in Detroit will have to wait until the fall to witness their team on the home gridiron again, the Lions have gifted them with enduring memories that will last a lifetime. The collective experience and achievements of this season will be cherished by fans for years to come.

Next week's NFC Championship game will kick-off from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California starting at 6:30 PM.