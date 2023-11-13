Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chargers: Aidan Hutchinson has solid game despite no sacks

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions pulled out a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but the defense did not do much to help the cause, especially in the passing game, as they allowed Chargers QB Justin Herbert to complete 27-of-40 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. With that being said, the rush defense was solid once again, as they only allowed 98 total yards on the ground (3.8 yards per carry). Pro Football Focus has released their grades for Sunday's game, and Alim McNeil and Aidan Hutchinson were two defensive starters to post solid grades.

Top 5 Grades (20 snaps or more)

Alim McNeill 86.2

Aidan Hutchinson 79.5

John Cominsky 73.5

Alex Anzalone 72.8

Benito Jones 64.8

Bottom 5 Grades (20 snaps or more)

Cameron Sutton 43.2

Kerby Joseph 43.9

Brian Branch 49.1

Julian Okwara 49.2

Josh Paschal 50.3

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Chargers:

Bottom Line: The Defense Needs to Improve

The Detroit Lions demonstrated a strong rush defense led by notable performances from McNeil and Hutchinson, although their pass defense faced challenges, as evidenced by the lower grades of several defensive players. These varying performances highlight both strengths and areas for growth as the Lions continue their season.