Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chargers: Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown post elite grades

It was not easy, but when all was said and done, the Detroit Lions pulled out a 41-38 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. During the game, the Lions' offense was stellar as they amassed a whopping 533 yards of offense. With that being said, Pro Football Focus has released their latest grades, and not surprisingly, quite a few offensive players scored well for the Lions.

Top 5 Grades

Amon-Ra St. Brown 91.4

Jared Goff 90.0

David Montgomery 86.8

Penei Sewell 83.1

Frank Ragnow 80.3

Bottom 5 Grades

Kalif Raymond 55.2

Jonah Jackson 56.3

James Mitchell 58.1

Craig Reynolds 60.0

Antoine Green 61.9

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Chargers: