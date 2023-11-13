Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chargers: Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown post elite grades
It was not easy, but when all was said and done, the Detroit Lions pulled out a 41-38 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. During the game, the Lions' offense was stellar as they amassed a whopping 533 yards of offense. With that being said, Pro Football Focus has released their latest grades, and not surprisingly, quite a few offensive players scored well for the Lions.
Top 5 Grades
- Amon-Ra St. Brown 91.4
- Jared Goff 90.0
- David Montgomery 86.8
- Penei Sewell 83.1
- Frank Ragnow 80.3
Bottom 5 Grades
- Kalif Raymond 55.2
- Jonah Jackson 56.3
- James Mitchell 58.1
- Craig Reynolds 60.0
- Antoine Green 61.9
Full Grades
Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Chargers: