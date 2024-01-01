Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Cowboys: Aidan Hutchinson posts ELITE grade to lead the defense

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity stolen from them on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys as the NFL officials botched a 2-point conversion call that appeared to win the game for the Lions. Unfortunately, the Lions lost the game 20-19 against a team that had been averaging 40 points per game on their home turf. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for the game, and, not surprisingly, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who had three sacks in the contest, posted an elite grade.

Top 5 Grades (Min 15 snaps)

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 15 snaps)

  • Benito Jones 38.9
  • Cameron Sutton 41.3
  • Bruce Irvin 42.4
  • Tyson Alualu 49.3
  • Kindle Vildor 55.1

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Saturday's loss to the Cowboys:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Controversial Call Impacts Outcome: The Detroit Lions were on the cusp of a significant victory on Saturday night, but a botched 2-point conversion call by the NFL officials turned the tide, leading to a narrow 20-19 loss against a high-scoring opponent.
  2. Aidan Hutchinson's Elite Performance: Despite the loss, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson delivered an outstanding performance, earning an elite grade of 87.7 from Pro Football Focus. His contribution included three sacks, underscoring his impact in the game.
  3. Top and Bottom Performers: Alongside Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Brian Branch, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Kerby Joseph were among the top-rated players for the Lions. Conversely, the players with lower grades included Benito Jones, Cameron Sutton, Bruce Irvin, Tyson Alualu, and Kindle Vildor.
Bottom Line:

While the Detroit Lions faced a disappointing defeat partly due to a controversial officiating decision, individual performances like that of Aidan Hutchinson highlight the team's resilience and potential. Hutchinson's elite grading stands as a testament to his skill and the overall strength of the Lions' defensive unit, offering a silver lining amidst a challenging outcome.

