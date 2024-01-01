Detroit Lions Wild Card Opponent: What we know heading into Week 18

With Week 17 of the NFL season wrapped up, the playoff picture for the Detroit Lions is becoming clearer. Currently positioned as the No. 3 seed, the Lions' fate for the opening round of the playoffs hinges on several crucial outcomes in the final week of the regular season.

The Road to the No. 2 Seed

The Lions have a chance to climb to the No. 2 seed, but it requires a specific set of outcomes: a win over the Minnesota Vikings, coupled with losses by the Dallas Cowboys at the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants. While this scenario is a long shot, it's not outside the realm of possibility and would significantly impact the Lions' path in the playoffs. If that does happen, there are still a plethora of potential scenarios that could play out.

Possible Opponents as the No. 3 Seed

Assuming the Lions secure the No. 3 seed, their potential opponents in the opening round narrow down to two teams: the Los Angeles Rams or the Green Bay Packers. The scenarios determining which team travels to Ford Field for the playoff game are as follows:

Packers and Rams Both Win: The Lions will host the Rams.

Key Factors to Consider

The final week of the regular season is crucial for the Lions, not just for their own game against the Vikings but also for keeping an eye on the outcomes of the Packers' and Rams' games. The Lions' performance throughout the season has set them up for a promising playoff run, and the potential matchups present intriguing challenges and opportunities.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Week Ahead

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their final regular-season game, the playoff scenarios present exciting possibilities. Whether facing the Rams or the Packers, the Lions have shown they are a formidable opponent this season. The team and its fans will undoubtedly be watching the final week's games with bated breath, ready to embrace the challenges of the postseason.