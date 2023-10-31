Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Raiders: Kerby Joseph leads the defense

After getting abused in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the main reasons for the Lions' success against the Raiders was the defense, which only allowed 157 yards and a single touchdown. Pro Football Focus has released their weekly grades and Kerby Joseph, who picked up his first interception of the season, had one of the highest grades on the Lions' defense.

Top 5 Grades

Derrick Barnes 91.6

Kerby Joseph 81.4

Jerry Jacobs 78.0

Aidan Hutchinson 76.6

Brian Branch 69.4

Bottom 5 Grades

Cameron Sutton 33.8

Alex Anzalone 43.3

Brodric Martin 49.6

Charles Harris 51.1

Josh Paschal 52.9

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Monday's win over the Raiders:

Bottom Line: Getting Defensive!

Prior to their 38-6 Week 7 loss to the Ravens, the Detroit Lions defense had been stellar. After getting exposed against Lamar Jackson and company, the defense returned to form against the Raiders. Allowing only 157 yards in an NFL game is brilliant, and if the Lions' defense can play this way moving forward, then the sky is the limit.