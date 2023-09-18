Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Seahawks: Offense

During their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions offense had its ups and downs as they only managed to put up 14 points (the defense scored seven). The Lions offense was much better in Week 2 as they put up 31 points during a 36-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In this article, we will take a look at how each player on the Lions graded out, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 84.9

WR Josh Reynolds – 81.0

QB Jared Goff – 80.2

TE Sam LaPorta – 79.3

C Frank Ragnow – 79.1

Bottom 5 Grades

TE Brock Wright – 44.8

WR Marvin Jones – 50.8

C/G Graham Glasgow 53.4

FB Jason Cabinda – 55.4

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 56.0

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's loss to the Seahawks:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Offensive Improvement: The Detroit Lions' offense showed significant improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. After managing just 14 points in their season opener, with the defense contributing seven, they bounced back with a 31-point performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Top Performers: Several Lions players stood out in Week 2, earning high grades from Pro Football Focus. Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Sam LaPorta, and center Frank Ragnow were the top five graded players, showcasing their contribution to the improved offensive showing. Room for Growth: While there were top performers, the Lions also had players receiving lower grades. Tight end Brock Wright, wide receiver Marvin Jones, center/guard Graham Glasgow, fullback Jason Cabinda, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs received the bottom five grades. These grades indicate areas where the team can work on improvement to achieve more consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

Bottom Line: Room For Improvement

The Detroit Lions' offense made significant strides from their lackluster Week 1 performance, putting up 31 points in Week 2. While key players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta, and Frank Ragnow earned high grades, there is room for growth as evidenced by lower grades for other players. This performance shows promise for the Lions' offensive potential as they aim to build on their strengths and address areas needing improvement in the games to come.