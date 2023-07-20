Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions place 3 players on Non-Football Injury list

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The Detroit Lions made roster moves on Thursday afternoon, grabbing headlines in the NFL. While confirming the trade for Denzel Mims and the release of kicker Michael Badgley, the Lions also placed three players on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. The notable players on this list are quarterback Hendon Hooker, tight end Derrick Deese Jr., and defensive lineman Zach Morton.

2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar Todd Wash John Scott Jr. Penn State Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft Matt Nelson Chandler Zavala Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2023 NFL Draft Calais Campbell Jarryd Hayne Alex Brown Jahmyr Gibbs Sam LaPorta Zach Morton Patrick Murtagh Riley Patterson Antwaan Randle El Jameson Williams Corey Davis Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet David Montgomery 2024 NFL Mock Draft James Williams Michael Badgley

Hendon Hooker among 3 Detroit Lions on NFI list

Among the players placed on the NFI list, Hooker stands out as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. Hooker recently gave an update on his status.

On Saturday, Hooker told the Knoxville News Sentinel that he's “progressing really well.”

“I'm really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better,” Hooker said.

Key Points

  • The Detroit Lions have confirmed the acquisition of Denzel Mims through a trade and released kicker Michael Badgley.
  • Additionally, three players, QB Hendon Hooker, TE Derrick Deese Jr., and DL Zach Morton, were placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.
  • Hendon Hooker, a third-round pick for the Lions, is the most notable player on the NFI list and is still undergoing rehab for his ACL surgery.
Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – Awaiting Hooker's Return

As the Lions gear up for the new season, the placement of three players on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list highlights the uncertainties surrounding their availability. While the team's acquisition of Denzel Mims and roster adjustments provide promising signs, the focus remains on quarterback Hendon Hooker's rehabilitation. His journey to recovery will play a crucial role in shaping the Lions' quarterback situation and overall performance in the upcoming season and in the future.

Previous article
Austin Reaves turned down being drafted by Detroit Pistons to sign with Lakers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Pistons NotesW.G. Brady -

Austin Reaves turned down being drafted by Detroit Pistons to sign with Lakers

According to Austin Reaves, he was going to be drafted by the Detroit Pistons... until he wasn't.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.