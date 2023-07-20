Detroit Lions place 3 players on Non-Football Injury list

The Detroit Lions made roster moves on Thursday afternoon, grabbing headlines in the NFL. While confirming the trade for Denzel Mims and the release of kicker Michael Badgley, the Lions also placed three players on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. The notable players on this list are quarterback Hendon Hooker, tight end Derrick Deese Jr., and defensive lineman Zach Morton.

Hendon Hooker among 3 Detroit Lions on NFI list

#Lions announce roster moves:



Placed TE Derrick Deese Jr., QB Hendon Hooker and DL Zach Morton on Active/Non-Football Injury



Released K Michael Badgley — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 20, 2023

Among the players placed on the NFI list, Hooker stands out as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. Hooker recently gave an update on his status.

On Saturday, Hooker told the Knoxville News Sentinel that he's “progressing really well.”

“I'm really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better,” Hooker said.

Bottom Line – Awaiting Hooker's Return

As the Lions gear up for the new season, the placement of three players on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list highlights the uncertainties surrounding their availability. While the team's acquisition of Denzel Mims and roster adjustments provide promising signs, the focus remains on quarterback Hendon Hooker's rehabilitation. His journey to recovery will play a crucial role in shaping the Lions' quarterback situation and overall performance in the upcoming season and in the future.