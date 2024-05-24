Detroit Lions Best Kept Secret Heading Into 2024

Detroit Lions Best Kept Secret

Every NFL team has unsung heroes who contribute significantly to the team’s success but remain under the radar. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder has shone a spotlight on such players across the league, identifying the ‘Best Kept Secret’ of each team now that OTAs are in full swing.

For the Detroit Lions, the honor goes to OG Graham Glasgow, whose robust performance and versatility along the offensive line have made him a crucial yet relatively unnoticed asset.

Who is Graham Glasgow?

Graham Glasgow, a seasoned offensive lineman and University of Michigan alum, isn’t a new face in Detroit. Having spent five of his eight NFL seasons with the Lions, Glasgow has quietly established himself as a linchpin of the offensive line. Despite his significant contributions, Glasgow has largely flown under the national radar, recognized mostly within the Detroit community.

Versatility and Performance

Last season, Glasgow showcased his exceptional versatility by covering all three interior positions on the offensive line—center, left guard, and right guard. This adaptability has been invaluable for the Lions, allowing the team to maintain consistency and effectiveness in the face of injuries and rotations.

Pro Football Focus recognized Glasgow’s outstanding performance, awarding him a 75.1 grade. He also achieved a significant milestone by logging over 1,000 snaps, underscoring his durability and endurance throughout the demanding NFL season.

Underappreciated Talent

While many players seek the spotlight, Glasgow’s quiet consistency and ability to perform at a high level across multiple positions make him an underappreciated asset to the Lions. His lack of national acclaim does not reflect the critical role he plays on the field, particularly in an offense that relies heavily on its line to protect the quarterback and create running lanes.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Versatility and Consistency: Graham Glasgow’s ability to play all three interior offensive line positions effectively allows the Detroit Lions flexibility in managing their lineup. Underappreciated Talent: Despite his significant contributions and high performance ratings, Glasgow has not received widespread recognition outside of Detroit. Critical Role in Lions’ Success: Glasgow’s performance and reliability are crucial for the Lions’ offensive strategy, especially in protecting the quarterback and facilitating the running game.

Bottom Line

As the Lions continue their preparations for the 2024 season, fans and analysts alike should keep an eye on Graham Glasgow. His proficiency and reliability make him not only Detroit’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ but also a player poised to impact the team’s performance significantly. As OTAs progress and the new season approaches, Glasgow’s role will undoubtedly be crucial in the Lions’ quest for success.